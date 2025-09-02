David Byrne shares playlist ahead of upcoming wedding

David Byrne and Mala Gaonkar attend the "Dune: Part Two" premiere at Lincoln Center on February 25, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/WireImage)

David Byrne is releasing a new solo album, Who is the Sky?, on Friday, but that's not the only reason he has to celebrate.

In August the Talking Heads frontman revealed in an interview with The Times that he was engaged to businesswoman and artist Mala Gaonkar. He revealed in an Instagram Story Monday that they'll be getting married "this week," and he shared the music that will be playing at the event.

“I’m getting married this week and made an almost entirely instrumental playlist while our guests eat an amazing and spicy dinner,” he shared in the Story. “My sense is that words & lyrics can be distracting – the ear goes to them, especially if it’s a song one knows.”

He adds, “So I opted for buoyant instrumentals that will create a hopeful and joyous atmosphere … and that folks can also ignore at the same time.”

Byrne shared a link to the playlist so fans can enjoy the music, as well.

Who is the Sky? is Byrne's first solo album since 2018's American Utopia. It features special guests St. Vincent, Paramore's Hayley Williams and The Smile drummer Tom Skinner.

Byrne is set to kick off a new tour in support of the album on Sept. 14 in Providence, Rhode Island, wrapping with two nights in Miami, Dec. 5 and 6.

A complete list of dates can be found at DavidByrne.com.

