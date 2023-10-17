David Coverdale considering farewell Whitesnake album with former bandmates

Whitesnake frontman David Coverdale is considering getting the band back together.

The rocker revealed on the Totally 80s podcast that he's thinking about recording a new album with some former bandmates, including Adrian Vandenberg, Doug Aldrich and Michael Devin.

"I'm soon to be talking with my band about the idea of a farewell Whitesnake studio album and to invite some former members to participate to make it more complete,” he says. “But I think rather than just farewell to this current chapter, it's farewell to, you know, a lot of guys that have been involved. It could be interesting."

He adds, “These guys are really inspiring to me. I'm not interested in trying to do it on my own. I see the big picture. It's a collaborative band thing. I want the best for all of them."

