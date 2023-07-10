David Crosby’s final band announces CSNY tribute show

The late David Crosby had assembled a new band and was preparing for a new show when he unexpectedly passed away in January — but now that band is going to honor him with a special concert.

Billed as Stand and Be Counted, the band, made up of Crosby's son James Raymond, Stephen Stills' son Chris Stills, guitarist Steve Postell, drummer Stevie Distanislao, guitarist Dean Parks and bassist Andrew Ford, with Lara Johnston and Ken Stacey on vocals, will play the Lobero Theatre in Santa Barbara, California, on August 20.

Before his death, Crosby had been rehearsing for a February 22 concert celebrating the Lobero's 150th birthday. He had planned to perform a set of Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young classics, which will now be performed by Stand and Be Counted, with some help from special guest Shawn Colvin.

Tickets for the concert are not on sale yet, but more information can be found at lobero.org.

Crosby passed away January 18 at the age of 81.

