David Ellefson & Mike Portnoy-featuring Metal Allegiance announces 10th anniversary concert

The band Metal Allegiance — featuring ex-Megadeth bassist David Ellefson, former Dream Theater drummer Mike Portnoy, Testament guitarist Alex Skolnick and bassist/songwriter Mark Menghi — has announced a concert celebrating their 10th anniversary.

The show will take place January 25, 2024, at the House of Blues in Anaheim, California.

"It's hard to believe it's been 10 years since we started Metal Allegiance out on the Motörhead Motörboat Cruise," Ellefson says. "But here we are, a couple of albums and a whole bunch of shows later, celebrating the strength and resilience of heavy metal together."

Along with the core four Metal Allegiance members, the concert will feature guest performances by artists including Mastodon's Brann Dailor and Troy Sanders, Testament's Chuck Billy, Bad Wolves' Doc Coyle and Slayer's Gary Holt.

Tickets go on sale Friday, October 13. For more info, visit MetalAllegiance.com.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.