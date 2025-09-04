David Gilmour already working on new album

David Gilmour joins Richard Thompson on stage at his 70th Birthday Celebration show at the Royal Albert Hall on September 30, 2019 in London, England. (photo by Gus Stewart/Redferns)

When Pink Floyd co-founder David Gilmour released his 2024 solo album Luck and Strange, it was his first album of new material in nine years. Well, it sounds like fans may not have to wait as long for his next one.

In an interview with Rolling Stone to promote his upcoming concert film, Live at the Circus Maximus, Rome, Gilmour reveals that he's already started work on his next record.

"I’m slowly building up towards a new album, and I have quite a bit of material that is in some sort of formative stage," he tells the mag. "That’s what’s keeping me busy at the moment."

But he's not ready to head into the studio with his band just yet.

"I put things together so that I can fiddle around for months, adding little bits, taking things away till I think that I’ve got something close to where I want it," he says. "I then can take it into a studio with a bunch of people and know exactly what I want to do and how I want to get it done and present it to these people for their input."

As for how long he thinks it will take for him to be ready to release a new album, Gilmour shares, "It’s always my intention to be a bit quicker, and I suspect this one will be a bit quicker. But you never can tell. Within the next year or two."

Live at the Circus Maximus, Rome captures one of Gilmour's Luck and Strange concerts at the famed Italian venue set against the backdrop of the ancient ruins of Rome. It hits theaters and IMAX on Sept. 17.

