David Gilmour releases 'Live at the Circus Maximus, Rome' performance with daughter

David Gilmour has released another performance from his concert film Live at the Circus Maximus, Rome, which is in theaters and IMAX now.

The latest is a performance of the Luck and Strange track "Between Two Points," featuring Gilmour's daughter Romany Gilmour.

The song is available now via digital outlets.

Live at Circus Maximus, Rome, was recorded during one of Gilmour's Luck and Strange concerts at the famed Italian venue set against the backdrop of the ancient ruins of Rome.

In addition to the film, Gilmour will release The Luck and Strange Concerts on Oct. 17. The four-LP or two-CD set will feature 23 tracks recorded during the tour. There will also be a super-deluxe edition that includes a 120-page book, David Gilmour Luck and Strange Live, featuring tour photos taken by Gilmour's wife, Polly Samson.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.