David Gilmour changes his mind about playing Pink Floyd songs on tour

Pink Floyd’s David Gilmour is set to launch a solo tour this fall in support of his upcoming solo album, Luck and Strange, and it seems he’s changed his mind about whether he plans to play any Pink Floyd songs on the trek.
"One has to wake up to reality once in a while," he tells Rolling Stone. "I think I will be doing one or two things from that time, but it just seems so long ago."
Gilmour also seems to be backtracking on previous comments he made suggesting Luck and Strange was the best album he's made since Pink Floyd's 1973 classic The Dark Side of The Moon.
"It's a flip statement, really," he says. "I mean, it's not like Dark Side the Moon is even my favorite album. I think I prefer Wish You Were Here."
Gilmour will release Luck and Strange on Sept. 6. He'll launch his solo tour on Sept. 27 in Rome, Italy, with U.S. dates kicking off Oct. 25 in Los Angeles. A complete list of dates can be found at davidgilmour.com.
