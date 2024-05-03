David Gilmour announces six-show run at London’s Royal Albert Hall

Gus Stewart/Redferns

By Jill Lances
David Gilmour is ready to get back on the stage. The Pink Floyd rocker just announced his first concert dates for 2024, which will have him headlining London’s Royal Albert Hall.
Gilmour has confirmed six shows at the historic venue: October 9, 10, 11, 12, 14 and 15, with tickets set to go on sale Friday, May 10.

The shows will launch a little over a month after Gilmour releases his new solo album, Luck and Strange, which drops September 6. It is his first album of new material in nine years.

Luck and Strange is available for preorder now.

