David Gilmour addresses 'The Dark Side of the Moon'/'Wizard of Oz' rumors

By Andrea Dresdale

David Gilmour wants you to know that no, Pink Floyd did not design The Dark Side of the Moon to sync up with the movie The Wizard of Oz.

While appearing on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon to promote his new album, Luck and Strange, the guitarist was asked to clear up an age-old rumor: that the album was deliberately created to provide a soundtrack to the classic Judy Garland film. "No. I mean, I only heard about it years later," Gilmour told Fallon.

"Someone said you put the needle — and you've got the film running somehow — and on the third roar of the MGM lion, you put the needle on for the beginning of Dark Side, and there's these strange synchronicities that happen," he continued.

Gilmour said he had tried it, though he didn't really have to, considering how many people on the internet have done it for him.

"Now people have done the donkey work, the chore work and added it on YouTube," he said. "You can watch bits and there are these strange coincidences. I'll call them coincidences."

Gilmour also denied the rumor that hearing himself cough on the song "Wish You Were Here" made him stop smoking. And he confirmed that before he joined Floyd, he indeed worked as a model — simply because it paid better than his regular job as a van driver.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

