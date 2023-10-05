David Gilmour reshares post featuring controversial Roger Waters documentary

Pink Floyd's David Gilmour seems to have revealed his feelings about allegations his former bandmate Roger Waters is antisemitic.

The rocker shared a post on X, formerly known as Twitter, featuring Campaign Against Antisemitism's documentary The Dark Side of Roger Waters, which claims to prove Waters is antisemitic.

Waters has already blasted the documentary, calling it “a flimsy, unapologetic piece of propaganda that indiscriminately mixes things I’m alleged to have said or done at different times and in different contexts, in an effort to portray me as an antisemite, without any foundation in fact.”

This isn't the first time Gilmour has let his feelings about Waters be known. Back in February, Gilmour's wife, Polly Samson, called Waters out on social media, writing, "Sadly @rogerwaters you are antisemitic to your rotten core. Also a Putin apologist and a lying, thieving, hypocritical, tax-avoiding, lip-synching, misogynistic, sick-with-envy, megalomaniac." Gilmour then reshared the post, adding, "Every word demonstrably true."

The latest Waters controversy comes as he's getting ready to release The Dark Side of the Moon Redux, his reimagining of Pink Floyd's classic album. It comes out Friday, October 6.

