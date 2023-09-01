David Gilmour's 2010 collaboration with The Orb now reimagined as 'Metallic Spheres In Colour'

Metallic Spheres, a 2010 collaborative album by Pink Floyd's David Gilmour and the British ambient techno act The Orb, is getting a fresh look.

The album has been "reimagined" and remixed, and will be released on September 29 as Metallic Spheres In Colour. The new version has been overseen by The Orb founder Alex Paterson and Youth, who produced the original album.

In a statement, Youth says, "The idea for Metallic Spheres In Colour, was that Alex Paterson could have done more on the first version, and he didn't really have the opportunity because we had a philosophy of making the music like the Blade Runner soundtrack meets Wish You Were Here. So, I asked him, 'Why don't we remix it and make it like an Orb classic?' And in doing that, it's almost like a completely different album."

An excerpt from one of the album's suites, "Metallic Spheres In Colour: Movement 1," is now available. It comes with a trippy animated video created by Kavi Karnapuradas, who is both a graphic designer and a Hare Krishna monk.

The original album came from a musical project Gilmour was involved in that was designed to raise money to support the case of Gary McKinnon, a British hacker who was facing extradition to the U.S. The proceeds from Metallic Spheres, the album that grew out of that project, were donated to that effort; the extradition was later overturned and McKinnon escaped prosecution in the U.K.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.