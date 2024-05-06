David Lee Roth is “going back to cali” in latest video

David Lee Roth appears to have gotten some inspiration from LL Cool J for his latest video.

The rocker just shared a new video titled "back to cali..," a spoken word track that has him sharing his take on LL's classic 1988 single "Going Back to Cali."

“Don't harsh my mellow. I'm catching up on my VBT, Valuable beach time. Big priority. Three tides follow me down California coastline,” Roth says before adding LL’s classic chorus. “Sky above should know me by now. Big pink marshmallow with a sunburnt nose. Sky above just turned Day-Glo. Solar sparks twinkle Hollywood stars wrinkle on the Malibu beaches below.”

The video also features a collage of photos covering highlights from Roth’s career, including his time with Van Halen and as a solo artist.

The clip is the latest in a series of random videos Roth has shared via Instagram. Many of them have him dancing to various tunes, while others have him showing off his sword skills and more.

(Video contains brief nudity.)

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.