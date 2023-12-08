David Lee Roth shares new holiday song, “Talking Christmas Blues”

David Lee Roth has found a unique way to get into the Christmas spirit. The former Van Halen frontman just dropped the new holiday tune "Talking Christmas Blues," although he's not really singing in it.

The track has Roth basically offering up a stream of consciousness on a bizarre holiday, set to an acoustic guitar and harmonica.

“Late last night I had a crazy dream, Santa Claus dropped in on me,” he shares. “Santa cracked a jar, we all got trashed, elves got thrashed, places got smashed up. Events unfolded, tragedy happened, igloo got flattened.”

In the song, he name drops Oprah Winfrey and at one point mentions needing to light a Menorah for Hanukkah. He also offers up a toast, sharing, "Like a Hallmark Hall of Fame card, Merry Christmas from David Lee."

The song follows Roth's solo take on Van Halen's "Jump," released earlier this month, and his original tune "Wash and Fold," which dropped last month.

