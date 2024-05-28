Dead & Company add six more shows to Las Vegas Sphere residency

Dead & Company's Las Vegas residency is very much alive.

The band has just announced six additional shows for their Dead Forever - Live at Sphere residency, beginning August 1. That brings the total number of shows at the Sphere to 30, for now.

You can register for the presale at Dead & Company's website. The presale itself starts Thursday at 10 a.m. PT. Tickets go on sale to the general public Friday at 10 a.m. PT via deadandcompany.com. Tickets start at $145, including taxes and fees.

You can also access VIP concert and hotel packages for the dates at deadforever.vibee.com.

The band's residency launched on May 16.

