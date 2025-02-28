Dead & Company charity sweepstakes offering tickets to final 2025 Dead Forever Sphere show

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic
By Jill Lances

Dead & Company is set to return to the Sphere Las Vegas in March for a new installment of their Dead Forever residency, and now they are giving fans a chance to win tickets to the final show of the 2025 run.

The band just launched a new fandiem sweepstakes, with the money raised from entries benefiting the voter registration nonprofit HeadCount and the environmental charity REVERB.

The sweepstakes winner will nab roundtrip travel for two to Las Vegas with hotel accommodations, along with premium reserved or general admission floor seats to the May 17 show. The prize also comes with a preshow dinner for two and a signed Dead & Company poster.

The deadline for sweepstakes entries is April 30.

Dead & Company launched their initial Dead Forever residency in May 2024. They return to the venue on March 20 for 18 shows that wrap May 17. The new residency is celebrating 10 years of Dead & Company.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

0
Comments on this article
0
On Air103.3 The Eagle - Tulsa's ONLY Classic Rock Logo
    View All
    1-918-921-1033

    The Eagle Insider Newsletter

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about 1033theeagle.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!