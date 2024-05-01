Dead & Company to launch immersive experience in connection with Dead Forever Sphere residency

By Jill Lances

Dead & Company has announced a new immersive pop-up for fans who are coming to Las Vegas to check out their Dead Forever residency at the Sphere.

The Dead Forever Experience, opening May 15 at The Venetian Resort Las Vegas, is described as a centralized hub where fans can "come together and celebrate, shop, view exclusive Dead & Company content and explore the Grateful Dead's unparalleled legacy."

The experience, located by the Palazzo Waterfall Atrium, will cover two floors and feature a one-fourth scale functioning recreation of the Grateful Dead’s iconic sound system, the Wall of Sound; a Participation Row, where fans can take action for causes important to the band, like HeadCount and REVERB; and Art at The Edge of Magic, a new immersive art exhibition from drummer Mickey Hart.
There will also be a photo exhibit, featuring 145 Dead images from 27 photographers, and a cinema experience that will show Dead & Company’s May 8, 2023, concert at Cornell University’s Barton Hall.
The Dead Forever Experience will also have a retail store, where fans can snag exclusive Dead & Company merchandise, including show posters, apparel and accessories, as well as vinyl. There will also be a bar and lounge with specialty cocktails.

The Dead Forever Experience will be open five days a week throughout Dead & Company's Sphere residency, which kicks off Thursday, May 16, and runs until July 13. A complete list of dates can be found at deadandcompany.com.

