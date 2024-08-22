Dead & Company manager offers hope of more Sphere residency shows

By Jill Lances
Dead & Company wrapped their Dead Forever residency at the Sphere in Las Vegas on Aug. 10, and fans are already eager to find out if they’ll be returning. Well, it sounds like there’s a good chance of it happening.

The band's co-manager Bernie Cahill was interviewed by Pollstar about the residency, and he sounded hopeful that they'll do more shows there.

“The band loved playing the Sphere, I can tell you that. And they love the residency,” he said. “I know they would definitely be interested in going back.”

Cahill isn't the first person to suggest Dead & Company would be open to returning for more residency dates. In a recent interview, drummer Mickey Hart gave fans hope of more shows, sharing, "There's no reason why there wouldn't be. Let's leave it at that."

Meanwhile, next year marks the 60th anniversary of the Grateful Dead, and Cahill was asked about whether there are any plans in the works to celebrate the huge milestone.
“In terms of next year and what GD60 holds, it’s all a conversation, we’ll see,” he said. “There’s a lot to celebrate.”

