Dead & Company reveal ticket info for Golden Gate Park performances

Dead & Company have revealed details about their previously announced performances in San Francisco's Golden Gate Park this August, including openers and ticket information.

Billy Strings will open the Aug. 1 performance, followed by Sturgill Simpson on Aug. 2 and Trey Anastasio Band on Aug. 3.

You can sign up for a presale now at DeadAndCompany.com; those tickets go on sale May 28 at 10 a.m. PT.

Three-day tickets start at $635 and go on sale May 30 at 10 a.m. PT. Single-day tickets will cost $245 apiece; sale information for single tickets will be announced soon.

A limited quantity of $60 tickets will be available via lottery for California firefighters, starting June 4 at 10 a.m. PT. VIP tickets and travel packages are also available.

As previously reported, the Dead & Company shows come in celebration of 60 years of Grateful Dead music.

