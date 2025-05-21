Dead & Company reveal ticket info for Golden Gate Park performances

Courtesy Live Nation
By Andrea Dresdale

Dead & Company have revealed details about their previously announced performances in San Francisco's Golden Gate Park this August, including openers and ticket information.

Billy Strings will open the Aug. 1 performance, followed by Sturgill Simpson on Aug. 2 and Trey Anastasio Band on Aug. 3.

You can sign up for a presale now at DeadAndCompany.com; those tickets go on sale May 28 at 10 a.m. PT.

Three-day tickets start at $635 and go on sale May 30 at 10 a.m. PT. Single-day tickets will cost $245 apiece; sale information for single tickets will be announced soon.

A limited quantity of $60 tickets will be available via lottery for California firefighters, starting June 4 at 10 a.m. PT. VIP tickets and travel packages are also available.

As previously reported, the Dead & Company shows come in celebration of 60 years of Grateful Dead music.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

0
Comments on this article
0
On Air103.3 The Eagle - Tulsa's ONLY Classic Rock Logo
    View All
    1-918-921-1033

    The Eagle Insider Newsletter

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about 1033theeagle.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!