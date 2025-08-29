Dead & Company reveals charity activations from their San Francisco shows

Bob Weir sings as Dead & Company performs at Golden Gate Park in San Francisco on August 3, 2025. (Photo by Scott Strazzante/San Francisco Chronicle via Getty Images)

Dead & Company’s three San Francisco shows celebrating the 60th anniversary of the Grateful Dead helped promote a lot of causes that are important to the band.

Like most Dead & Company concerts, the band had a Participation Row at the San Fran shows, promoting causes like Reverb.org and HeadCount.org, and it produced some pretty positive returns.

According to a post on Instagram, the shows raised over $2.2 million for Dead Family charities. In addition, there were over 17,700 positive activations from fans, including over 5,300 voter actions and over 13,100 environmental actions.

“Dead Heads make a positive impact everywhere they go,” the band said on Instagram. “Thanks to all the fans that took action and supported @headcountorg, @reverb_org and other nonprofits, we accomplished all of this together. THANK YOU for showing up.”

Dead & Company’s three shows at San Francisco’s Golden Gate Park took place Aug. 1, 2 and 3. They featured guest appearances by Phish’s Trey Anastasio and Phil Lesh's son Grahame Lesh, as well as Billy Strings and Sturgill Simpson.

