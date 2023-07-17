Dead & Company wrap their Final Tour in San Francisco

Dead & Company wrapped their Final Tour in San Francisco this weekend with a three-night stand at Oracle Park, and fans certainly weren't disappointed.

According to setlist.fm, the band, made up of Grateful Dead members Bob Weir and Mickey Hart along with John Mayer, Oteil Burbridge and Jeff Chimenti, kicked off their show Sunday, July 16, with the Grateful Dead classic "Bertha." The set also featured a host of Dead tracks like "Althea," "High Time," "Cumberland Blues," "Sugar Magnolia" and classics including "Truckin'" and "Brokedown Palace."

The final encore even dipped into The Crickets cover "Not Fade Away" as well as covers of Traffic's "Dear Mr. Fantasy," The Rascals' "Good Lovin'" and The Beatles' "Hey Jude."

While the final show took place on the West Coast, Dead & Co. got some loving on the East Coast this weekend as well: The Empire State Building lit up in tie-dye colors on Sunday to honor the end of the tour.

Dead & Company formed in 2015, announcing a one-off show in October of that year, which led to a full tour. They subsequently hit the road each summer with the exception of 2020 due to Covid. In September 2022, they announced that the 2023 tour would be their last.

Dead & Co. kicked off the Final Tour in Los Angeles in May. According to Pollstar, ahead of the San Francisco weekend, it had brought in $434.2 million, with 4.08 million tickets sold.

