Dead & Company launches sweepstakes for replica Wall of Sound

Dead & Company is giving fans a chance to win a very unique piece of memorabilia.

The band just launched a new Prizeo sweepstakes, with a grand prize of a one-quarter-scale functioning recreation of the Grateful Dead's Wall of Sound. The original Wall of Sound was created by sound engineer Owsley Stanley for The Dead's 1974 concert tour.

The replica stacked sound system, built by Anthony Coscia, has been on display at the Dead Forever Experience, the immersive pop-up in Las Vegas that opened to coincide with Dead & Company's Dead Forever residency at the Sphere.

Money raised from sweepstakes entries will benefit Hope for the City, a nonprofit aiming to end hunger across the Vegas valley, and the Recording Academy's charitable arm MusiCares.

Dead & Company returns to the Las Vegas Sphere on Aug. 1, with their final show happening on Aug. 10. A complete list of dates can be found at deadandcompany.com.

