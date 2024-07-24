Dead & Company launches sweepstakes for replica Wall of Sound

The band just launched a new Prizeo sweepstakes, with a grand prize of a one-quarter-scale functioning recreation of the Grateful Dead's Wall of Sound. The original Wall of Sound was created by sound engineer Owsley Stanley for The Dead's 1974 concert tour.
Money raised from sweepstakes entries will benefit Hope for the City, a nonprofit aiming to end hunger across the Vegas valley, and the Recording Academy's charitable arm MusiCares.
Dead & Company returns to the Las Vegas Sphere on Aug. 1, with their final show happening on Aug. 10. A complete list of dates can be found at deadandcompany.com.
