Dead & Company’s Bob Weir hints at possible Sphere return

By Jill Lances
Dead & Company is currently in the midst of their Dead Forever residency at the Sphere in Las Vegas, and while they're only committed to shows through Aug. 10, it sounds like there may be more in the future.

During an interview with Variety, Dead & Company's Bob Weir sounded like he's already looking forward to what they'll be able to do with the Sphere's screens once the technology improves.

Talking about what can be improved on when it comes to the visuals and the music, he notes, “The technology doesn’t quite yet exist for them to put the visuals completely in time with the music (in a mammoth space)."
“They’re generally a little late and all that kind of stuff. But there’s audio technology that keeps right up with the music," he says. "And I think what we’re gonna want to do is try to adapt some of that audio technology to the visual technology.”
Weir also says that all the visuals now need to be loaded ahead of the show, which he’d love to change.
“I’d love to see the arrangement get much looser and much more interactive — and I think it will, if we take another swing at it,” he notes.
Asked if all this talk suggests they’d be up for returning to the Sphere, possibly as early as next year, he replied, “Potentially. I wouldn’t be surprised if we get invited back, and I would certainly make room for that.”

Dead & Company's next Sphere show is happening July 4. A complete list of dates can be found at deadandcompany.com.

