Dead & Company’s Final Tour is the most successful trek in their eight-year history

It looks like a lot of fans made sure they saw Dead & Company on what was billed as their Final Tour.

The Grateful Dead offshoot has been touring for eight years, and as Billboard reports, this trek, which wrapped July 14-16 at San Francisco's Oracle Park, saw them bring in their best grosses and attendance numbers. The tour grossed more than $115 million and sold over 840,000 tickets.

Since the band's inception in 2015, they've gone on 10 tours, made up of 235 shows, which were seen by over four million fans.

The band also set some new records with this tour, including the most shows played at Chicago's Wrigley Field, (10) the most shows played at New York's Citi Field (11) and an all-time attendance record for a single show at Boston's Fenway Park, beating out Boston natives Aerosmith.

