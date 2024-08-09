Dead Heads for Kamala fundraiser scheduled for Aug. 13

Tim Mosenfelder/Getty Images

By Andrea Dresdale

Following virtual fundraisers with names like Comics for Kamala and White Dudes for Harris, another one is scheduled featuring yet another specific group: Dead Heads.

Dead Heads for Kamala: Get on the Bus with Us! will take place Aug. 13 at 8 p.m. ET. You can register at events.democrats.org. According to a press release, the event will "encourage all attendees to embrace unity under the guiding question, 'Are you kind?'"

"Are you kind?" is, of course, a lyric from the Grateful Dead's "Uncle John's Band."

According to organizers, there will be performances by "notable bands and artists" — none of whom have been revealed yet — in between "notable Grateful Dead enthusiasts" talking about the political issues at stake in the election. According to organizers, those enthusiasts include "musicians, entertainers, educators, politicians and athletes."

It's not clear if the members of the Grateful Dead or Dead & Company have any connection to this event; they are not among the organizers.

