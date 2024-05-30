Debbie Harry co-starring in surreal Tribeca Festival selection 'Catharsis'

Blondie's Debbie Harry is an occasional actress, and her latest role is in Catharsis, a 17-minute experimental film that will have its world premiere June 14 at this year's Tribeca Festival.

According to Variety, the movie is about Alex, a dancer whose destructive behavior is being fueled by his grief over the death of his mother. Harry plays his superstitious aunt, Anya, who thinks that Alex's behavior is caused by a family curse. She talks him into going to see a therapist who uses unorthodox methods to help him "confront his inner demons."

The movie is directed by Brian Logvinsky and stars Harrison Ball as Alex. Logvinsky met Harry through Ball and cast her in the movie. "Debbie is a real star, a legend of culture, and an incredibly beautiful human being," he told Variety.

Harry isn't the only one in the cast with a rock pedigree: it also stars Jemima Kirke, the actress daughter of Bad Company drummer Simon Kirke.

Prior to Catharsis, Debbie Harry's most recent acting job was appearing as herself in a 2020 episode of the TV series High Fidelity.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.