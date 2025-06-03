Debbie Harry hopes to exhibit all her Blondie-era clothing

Blondie's Debbie Harry has always been known for her style, especially during the height of the band's success in the '80s. It turns out the rocker has held onto all the looks that made her famous, and the public may one day get to see them again.

In an interview with People, Harry revealed that she's kept "everything" from her Blondie days and she has some ideas about what to do with it all.

"I have everything," she says. "I have everything, and I hope to put on a little exhibition at some point."

Harry will turn 80 on July 1, and she also discussed how she plans to celebrate the big day.

"I hope to be with my friends and to celebrate the life of my drummer, Clem Burke, who recently passed, and celebrate my own life," she tells the mag. Burke died in April at the age of 70.

And while some folks may start slowing down when they hit 80, that doesn't seem to be the case for Harry. In October, Blondie's Chris Stein revealed the band is working on a new album, which will be the first from Blondie since 2017's Pollinator.

