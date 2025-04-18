Dee Snider covers ‘Lay It On the Line’ for all-star Triumph tribute album

Dee Snider's contribution to the all-star Triumph tribute album has just been released.

The Twisted Sister frontman has recorded a cover of the Canadian rockers' classic "Lay It On the Line," one of 15 songs that will appear on Magic Power: All Star Tribute to Triumph, dropping June 6.

"The first time I heard this song, I was blown away," Snider shares. "There's only one (Triumph frontman) Rik Emmett and Triumph. I'm honored to be a part of this!"

"Lay It On the Line" is now available via digital outlets. It is the second track released from the album, following Sebastian Bach's cover of "Rock & Roll Machine."

Magic Power: All Star Tribute to Triumph features a lineup that includes Guns N' Roses guitarist Slash, Heart's Nancy Wilson, Journey drummer Deen Castronovo, guitarists Bumblefoot and Nita Strauss, Alex Lifeson's band Envy of None, Night Ranger's Jack Blades and guitarist Phil X, who was a member of Triumph from 1992 to 1993.

The album will be released on CD and as a two-LP set. It is available for preorder now.

Hard rockers Triumph were popular in the '70s and '80s, releasing their last record, Edge of Excess, in 1993. They were known for their explosive live shows, which featured pyrotechnics, lasers and more. They were inducted into the Canadian Music Hall of Fame in 2008 and Canada's Walk of Fame in 2019.

