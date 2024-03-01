Deep Purple drops new animated video for “Smoke On The Water”

Deep Purple has shared a new video for their classic track “Smoke On The Water.”

The animated clip recounts recounts the story of the song's origin. It was inspired by the events that surrounded the recording of Deep Purple's 1972 album, Machine Head. In 1971 the band planned to record at Montreux Casino, but the venue caught fire during a concert by Frank Zappa when someone in the audience fired a flare gun.

The title of the song is a reference to smoke from the fire spreading over Lake Geneva.

“It’s been an honor to put visuals to this song, undeniably one of the greatest rock tracks of all time. The fact that the song is itself a story meant we had no shortage of inspiration for the scenes that accompany the music,” co-directors Dan Gibling and Luke McDonnell share. “The writing of the album was an adventure summed up in the lyrics, and we hope we have created an accompanying adventure that existing and new fans will enjoy.”

The new clip is for a 2024 remix of the track that will be featured on the new Machine Head: Super Deluxe Edition, which will be released as a three-CD/LP/Blu-ray set on March 29. It features new stereo and Dolby Atmos mixes of the 1972 original album, courtesy of Dweezil Zappa. There's also the 1974 quadrophonic mix, and a new 2024 remaster of the original album and two live concerts.

It is available for preorder now.

