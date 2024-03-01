Deep Purple drops new animated video for “Smoke On The Water”

The animated clip recounts recounts the story of the song's origin. It was inspired by the events that surrounded the recording of Deep Purple's 1972 album, Machine Head. In 1971 the band planned to record at Montreux Casino, but the venue caught fire during a concert by Frank Zappa when someone in the audience fired a flare gun.
The new clip is for a 2024 remix of the track that will be featured on the new Machine Head: Super Deluxe Edition, which will be released as a three-CD/LP/Blu-ray set on March 29. It features new stereo and Dolby Atmos mixes of the 1972 original album, courtesy of Dweezil Zappa. There's also the 1974 quadrophonic mix, and a new 2024 remaster of the original album and two live concerts.
It is available for preorder now.
Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.