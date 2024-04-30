Deep Purple releases “Portable Door,” the first single from upcoming album '=1'

Deep Purple has shared the first preview of their upcoming album, =1.

The band just dropped the new single "Portable Door," along with a video that has them performing the track in front of a backdrop of the album's artwork.

“The new album will reflect what the five of us create in the rehearsal room. Many of the songs, like ‘Portable Door’, were written in the first sessions and literally came together in five or 10 minutes,” guitarist Simon McBride, who joined the band in 2022, shared in a recent interview. “It all was so easy and natural.”

Ian Gillan added, “Throughout Deep Purple’s history, our best songs have always been those that were written in no time at all. We’ve played what felt good and developed songs as we have always done.”

You can listen to "Portable Doors" now via digital outlets.

=1, Deep Purple's first album of new material since 2020's Whoosh!, will be released July 19. It is available for preorder now.

