Deep Purple releasing 'Machine Head: Super Deluxe Edition' in March

Rhino

By Jill Lances

Deep Purple is celebrating their classic album Machine Head with the release of a new Super Deluxe Edition, dropping March 29.

The set features new stereo and Dolby Atmos mixes of the 1972 original album, courtesy of Dweezil Zappa. There's also the 1974 quadrophonic mix and a new 2024 remaster of the original album.

The deluxe edition includes two live performances. The first was recorded on March 9, 1972, at the Paris Theatre in London. The second is a previously unreleased April 1971 concert at Montreux Casino in Switzerland, the same venue where Deep Purple had planned to record Machine Head before it burned down during a Frank Zappa concert. That fire inspired Deep Purple's biggest hit, "Smoke on the Water," which appeared on Machine Head.

To coincide with the new announcement, the first track from the new set has just been released: Zappa's remix of "Smoke on the Water." You can listen to it now via digital outlets and on YouTube.

Machine Head: Super Deluxe Edition will be released as a three-CD/LP/Blu-ray set. It is available for preorder now.

