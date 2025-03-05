Def Leppard donates autographed drumhead to charity auction for St. Jude

Def Leppard has contributed an autographed drumhead for a new charity auction to raise money for St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.

The drumhead features signatures of all the band members, with the description noting it “captures the essence of one of the most iconic rock bands of all time.”

Bidding is open at charitybuzz until March 17.

The item is one of many up for auction to raise money for St. Jude.

There are also drumheads signed by Billy Idol and his band, Chic's Nile Rodgers, Stone Tempe Pilots, Seal, Rage Against the Machine's Tom Morello, Hozier, members of The Killers and more. There is also a package that includes tickets and a VIP experience to Metallica's concert in Toronto.

