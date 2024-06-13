Def Leppard drops new single, “Just Like 73,” featuring Tom Morello

Def Leppard is back with new music. The band just dropped the brand new tune "Just Like 73," featuring a guitar solo by Rage Against The Machine's Tom Morello.
The single is streaming now on digital outlets, with a video set to premiere on June 20. The tune will also be released on 7-inch black and colored vinyl on Aug. 2 and can be preordered through DefLeppard.com.
"Just Like 73" is the first new music from Def Leppard since they released their 2022 album, Diamond Star Halos. In 2023 they released the new album Drastic Symphonies, but that featured reworked versions of their classic tunes backed by an orchestra.
The song comes as Def Leppard is gearing up to hit the road this summer with Journey. The stadium tour, featuring special guests Steve Miller Band, Heart and Cheap Trick, kicks off July 6 in St. Louis. A complete list of dates can be found at DefLeppard.com.
