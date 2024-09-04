Def Leppard gives fans a peek into how they create their set lists

Def Leppard is giving fans some insight into how they create their set list for each of their shows with a new video posted to social media.

In the clip, frontman Joe Elliott and guitarist Phil Collen discuss adding another Pyromania track to their concert in Cleveland, with Joe noting they are performing eight songs from the album, leaving out only "Stagefright" and "Action! Not Words." At one point drummer Rick Allen chimes in, approving of the decision to add a song, noting, "I dig doing all those Pyromania songs."

But the scene is way more chaotic than it seems, because the discussion is happening as guitarist Vivian Campbell is loudly warming up his vocals in the background, although it doesn't seem to bother any of his bandmates.

Fans still have a chance to see Def Leppard perform that set list on their Summer Stadium tour with Journey. The tour hits Seattle, Washington, on Wednesday. A complete list of the remaining dates can be found at defleppard.com.

