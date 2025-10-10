Def Leppard honored with star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame

Vivian Campbell, Joe Elliott, Rick Savage, Jon Bon Jovi, Rick Allen and Phil Collen attend Def Leppard Honored With Star On Hollywood Walk Of Fame on October 09, 2025 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images)

Def Leppard received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame Thursday.

The band was honored in the category of Recording, receiving the 2,825th star on the Walk of Fame, which is located near the Capitol Records building in Los Angeles.

Jon Bon Jovi was on hand to honor Def Leppard during the ceremony, starting off his speech by acknowledging, "I am a Def Leppard fan." He then revealed how they met at a festival and became friends.

"The music of Def Leppard was born and raised in our generation but has continued to reach new audiences who have made it their own for four decades and counting," Jon said in his speech. "Their work ethic, their resilience, their ability to tour year after year, their influence on some of music's biggest names, including the reigning queen Taylor Swift, is legendary."

He added, "Their legacy is in fact etched in stone. From their induction to the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame to this spot on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, the name Def Leppard will always be."

Def Leppard frontman Joe Elliott was chosen to speak for the band and acknowledged the number of stars that came before theirs.

"Are we in good company or what?" Elliott asked the crowd gathered for the ceremony, before thanking all the people on their team who have been with them over the years.

"So, from all of us up here, including (founding member) Pete Willis and, of course, the late great (guitarist) Steve Clark, we all say to each and every one of you, to our collective families, especially our parents who helped us get where we are now, just simply to our incredible, loving fan base out there, two words: thank you," he added.

