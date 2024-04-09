Def Leppard jumps on the viral “Of Course” TikTok trend

Def Leppard has jumped on the viral “Of Course” TikTok trend, where folks share stereotypes about their professions, race, gender and more.

In a post on Instagram, each member of the band shares what they seem to think is an obvious fact about the group. It starts off with bassist Rick Savage, who says, "We're Def Leppard and of course we've played with Taylor Swift, Miley Cyrus and Queen."

The band teamed up with Taylor for a 2008 episode of CMT Crossroads, while they preformed with Miley at the September 2022 Los Angeles tribute concert for the late Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins and with Queen at the 1992 Freddie Mercury tribute concert in London.

Savage was followed by guitarist Phil Collen, who shared, “Of course we play three continents in a day,” referring to their October 23, 1995, shows in Morocco, England and Canada. Drummer Rick Allen, who lost his arm in a 1985 car accident, shared a fact about himself, noting, “Of course I play drums with my feet,” while guitarist Vivian Campbell added a crack about their longevity, sharing, “Of course we’re your mother’s favorite band.”

Def Leppard's frontman, Joe Elliott, wraps up the video by noting, “We’re Def Leppard, of course, we’re playing stadiums this summer. All summer.”

That stadium tour he's referring to is the band's upcoming co-headlining tour with Journey, which kicks off July 6 in St. Louis. The tour also features special guests Steve Miller Band, Heart and Cheap Trick. A complete list of dates can be found at defleppard.com.

