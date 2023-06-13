Def Leppard launches giveaway to promote updates to Let’s Rock It! game

Def Leppard is giving fans even more ways to have fun with their Def Leppard – Let's Rock It! match 3 game app. The band just announced they've added new levels to the game so fans can "rock out harder than ever before."

And to promote the new updates, Def Leppard has launched a new giveaway with plenty of prizes, including the big prize of an exclusive Jackson guitar, as well as band merch and gift cards.

Def Leppard – Let's Rock It! is currently available on the app store or Google Play.

As for Def Leppard, they are currently in Europe on their tour with Mötley Crüe. The tour hits Copenhagen, Denmark, on Wednesday, June 14. A complete list of dates can be found at DefLeppard.com.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.