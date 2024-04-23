Def Leppard pays tribute to guitarist Steve Clark on what would have been his 64th birthday

Def Leppard is paying tribute to their late guitarist Steve Clark on what would have been the rocker’s 64th birthday.

The band shared on Instagram a montage of pictures and videos of Clark performing, captioning the post, "Remembering Steve Clark today. Happy birthday, you are missed dearly."

Clark, born April 23, 1960, joined Def Leppard in 1978 and appeared on their 1980 debut album, On Through The Night. His last album with the band was 1987's Hysteria, which went to #1 and featured the #1 hit "Love Bites," along with classic tunes "Pour Some Sugar On Me," "Animal," "Armageddon It" and more.

Clark died January 8, 1991. At the time of his death he was on a leave from the band due to his alcohol issues. He was posthumously inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame as a member of Def Leppard in 2019.

