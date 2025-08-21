Def Leppard shares behind-the-scenes footage of their 'America’s Got Talent' performance

Def Leppard made an appearance on NBC's America's Got Talent Wednesday night, treating the audience to a performance of their classic tune "Pour Some Sugar On Me."

The band later shared some behind-the-scenes footage from their appearance on Instagram.

"We're in Pasadena, California, the home of America's Got Talent, because we are performing," frontman Joe Elliott says in the clip. "We're doing one song so that should be easy enough to do, we hope."

Guitarist Vivian Campbell then jokes, "America's Got Talent, which is good because we don't, so we'll have to borrow some." Bassist Rick Savage quips, "Maybe even Simon Cowell might be impressed," before mouthing "doubt it."

The clip shows the band doing some run-throughs and sound check, and watching as crew test out the pyro that will be going off around them.

“If I was next to that for too much longer I wouldn’t need to shave anymore,” drummer Rick Allen says of the shooting flames. “It’s really hot.”

Def Leppard's appearance on AGT comes as the band is in the middle of a summer tour. Their next show is Tuesday at the Minnesota State Fair. A complete list of dates can be found at DefLeppard.com.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.