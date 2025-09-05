Def Leppard’s Joe Elliott shares update on band’s new music

During a chat with Plant Rock's Breakfast with Paul Anthony, Elliott revealed that the group is hoping to get music out before their live shows in 2026, which include a Las Vegas residency in February and a U.K./European tour that kicks off in June.
The new album will be Def Leppard's first studio album since 2022's Diamond Star Halos.
Def Leppard's Las Vegas residency, Def Leppard: Live at Caesars Palace The Las Vegas Residency consists of 12 shows, starting Feb. 3. Their U.K. and European tour kicks off June 13 in Rättvik, Sweden. A complete list of Def Leppard dates can be found at DefLeppard.com.
