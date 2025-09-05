Def Leppard’s Joe Elliott shares update on band’s new music

Joe Elliott of Def Leppard performs onstage during the "Summer Stadium" tour at Truist Park on July 13, 2024 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images)

Def Leppard’s Joe Elliott revealed in August that the band was working on a new studio album, and now he’s shared a bit more information about when fans can expect to hear new music.

During a chat with Plant Rock's Breakfast with Paul Anthony, Elliott revealed that the group is hoping to get music out before their live shows in 2026, which include a Las Vegas residency in February and a U.K./European tour that kicks off in June.

“We’re working through a new album right now, which won’t be out next year, but we may – and probably will – release a new song in time for Vegas and then release another one again for the British tour,” Joe said. “That’s the plan that we have right now.”

He added, “So, we’re gonna kind of drip feed songs from the album and then it’ll come out late ‘26, early ’27 maybe. Hopefully. So, it gives us a great opportunity to do that.”

The new album will be Def Leppard's first studio album since 2022's Diamond Star Halos.

Def Leppard's Las Vegas residency, Def Leppard: Live at Caesars Palace The Las Vegas Residency consists of 12 shows, starting Feb. 3. Their U.K. and European tour kicks off June 13 in Rättvik, Sweden. A complete list of Def Leppard dates can be found at DefLeppard.com.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.