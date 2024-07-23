Def Leppard’s Phil Collen to release graphic novel next spring

Def Leppard guitarist Phil Collen is stepping into the world of graphic novels.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the rock star has co-authored the new graphic novel Hysteria, which will be released in the spring.

The release, which shares a name with Def Leppard's multi-Platinum 1987 album, is descried as "a horror story dealing with the dark side of rock stardom" and follows the frontwoman of an indie band, Darkside, who inherits a demonic guitar from her father's estate that promises her fame and success. Def Leppard makes an appearance in Hysteria: Darkside is set to open for them in concert.

"Poured out on the pages of this graphic novel is a story (Phil) couldn’t tell you in a song that takes you to places Def Leppard have never gone before with their music,” says Damian Wassel, CEO of Vault Comics, the graphic novel's publisher.

Collen co-wrote Hysteria with Eliot Rahal, writer of graphic novel Bleed Them Dry. "It reminded me of songwriting with someone you really like," Collen tells The Hollywood Reporter. "It was very much like that, bouncing ideas, and he would run with it."

He adds, “When you hit on something, it runs away, and you’re part of the slipstream. It was very inspiring, I gotta say.”

An exact release date has not been announced, but Hysteria is expected to come out in retail and deluxe editions, with an accompanying merchandise line, including a guitar custom made with Collen's input.

