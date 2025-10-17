Def Leppard’s Rick Allen reveals the memorable moment that left him in tears

First, frontman Joe Elliott revealed his most memorable moment with the band — their 2019 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction — and now drummer Rick Allen is sharing his.
Allen, who lost his left arm in a car accident in 1984, says in a new video posted to Instagram it was being introduced by Elliott at his first show back after the accident, at the 1986 Monsters of Rock festival at Castle Donington in England.
Allen and Def Leppard have been touring ever since that day. They toured the U.S. this summer and will return for a Las Vegas residency at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace in February. A complete list of dates can be found at DefLeppard.com.
