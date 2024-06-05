Def Leppard’s Vivian Campbell promises new songs on upcoming summer stadium tour with Journey

Def Leppard is due to kick off their summer stadium tour with Journey in July, and it sounds like fans will be in for quite a treat.

In a post on Instagram, guitarist Vivian Campbell gave fans an update on how rehearsals are going, and revealed that they will be adding some new songs to the set list this year.

“Just wanna say we’re here in Los Angeles, we’re rehearsing for our big old stadium summer tour 2024,” he shares. “Super excited, got some new songs, actually ... couple a songs we’ve never, ever, ever, ever played live before, as well as a bunch of old chestnuts that we haven’t played for a long, long time.”

He adds, “So, that’s why we need to practice. Just to make sure we don’t suck too bad.”

“Come catch a show," he concludes his post. "Look forward to seeing your smiling faces out there.”

The Def Leppard/Journey summer stadium tour, featuring special guests Cheap Trick, Steve Miller Band and Heart, kicks off July 6 in St. Louis, Missouri. A complete list of dates can be found at defleppard.com.

