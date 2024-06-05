Deluxe edition of Talking Heads’ 'Stop Making Sense' soundtrack getting second vinyl release

Talking Heads fans are getting another chance to get their hands on the deluxe edition of the Stop Making Sense soundtrack that was released in August to help celebrate the film's 40th anniversary.

Originally released digitally and as a limited-edition vinyl, Stop Making Sense (Deluxe Edition) features the entire concert for the very first time, including two tracks that didn't make the original album: "Cities" and "Big Business / I Zimbra."

The release will be available again starting July 26 on two-LP black vinyl through Rhino.com, and on two-LP crystal clear vinyl at Barnes and Noble, with both featuring a 12-page booklet with liner notes from Talking Heads members David Byrne, Tina Weymouth, Chris Frantz and Jerry Harrison.

It will also be available as a two-CD/Blu-Ray set that comes with a Dolby Atmos mix of the complete concert, along with the 28-page booklet that was included in the original deluxe edition release.

All versions are available for preorder now.

Directed by Jonathan Demme, Stop Making Sense is considered by many to be the greatest concert film of all time. It was recorded over three shows at Hollywood's Pantages Theatre in December 1983. In 2021 it was selected for preservation in the National Film Registry by the Library of Congress.

On Tuesday, all four members of Talking Heads returned to the Pantages Theatre for a screening and a Q&A hosted by Andy Richter. They will reunite again on June 13 for a Q&A at Brooklyn’s Kings Theatre, hosted by Questlove.

