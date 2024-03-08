Detroit Symphony Orchestra to perform the music of Pink Floyd next month

Brill\ullstein bild via Getty Images

By Jill Lances
Pink Floyd fans in the Detroit area will be able to experience their music in a whole new way next month.

The Detroit Symphony Orchestra will be holding a special event, The Music of Pink Floyd, at Orchestra Hall. It's being held on April 20 aka 4/20, which just happens to be a holiday celebrated by weed smokers across the U.S., which seems a bit appropriate for Pink Floyd fans.

The event will have the orchestra, backed by the rock band Windborne, performing Floyd tunes like "Money," "Learning to Fly" and "Comfortably Numb," along with selections from their classic 1979 album The Wall.

Tickets for the special show are on sale now.

Next up for Pink Floyd fans, on April 16 the band will release The Dark Side of the Moon Collector's Edition, featuring the 2023 remastered version of the iconic album on crystal clear vinyl. It's part of their continuing celebration of the album's 50th anniversary. It is available for preorder now.

