Devo to play 2025 Cruel World Festival

Devo is set to play the 2025 Cruel World Festival, happening May 17 at Brookside at The Rose Bowl in Pasadena, California.

Cruel World will be headlined by New Order and Nick Cave and the Bad Seeds, with a lineup that also includes The Go-Go’s, Buzzcocks, Garbage, Orchestral Manoeuvres in the Dark, Madness and Alison Moyet.

Passes for the festival go on sale Friday at 11 a.m. PT. A complete lineup can be found at cruelworldfest.com.

Next up, Devo's Mark Mothersbaugh, Gerald Casale and Robert Mothersbaugh will sit down for a Q&A following screenings of De-evolution is Real: The Restored Films of Devo at AFI Fest 2024.

The screenings will take place Wednesday and Saturday at the TCL Chinese Theatre in Hollywood. The screenings feature a selection of the band’s film, video and audio archives, which were restored for their 50th anniversary.

