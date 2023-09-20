Devo previews new box set with remastered “Post Post-Modern Man”

Rhino

By Jill Lances

Devo is giving fans another preview of their career-spanning box set, 50 Years of De-Evolution: 1973-2023.

The band has just shared a remastered version of their 1990 song "Post Post-Modern Man" to streaming services for the first time. It's the second song they’ve released from the set, following the 7-inch version of “Disco Dancer.”

You can listen to "Post Post-Modern Man" now via digital outlets and on YouTube.

50 Years of De-Evolution 1973-2023, dropping October 20, will be released in a variety of formats: a four-LP set pressed on clear vinyl; a 25-song, two-LP set on black vinyl; and a two-LP blue and red vinyl, which will be sold exclusively at retail stores. There will also be a 50-song, two-CD set.

It is available for preorder now.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

On Air103.3 The Eagle - Tulsa's ONLY Classic Rock Logo
    View All
    1-918-460-1033

    On Fire At 40

    A look at some of the biggest albums with the artists who recorded them

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about 1033theeagle.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!