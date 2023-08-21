Devo ready to say goodbye to the road

Devo is set to launch a new U.S. tour in November, so fans may want to make sure they see them because it will likely be their last chance. The band has confirmed they'll be retiring from the road after the trek, and in a new interview with The Guardian, they open up about their decision.

As for why they have are hanging it up, Devo's Mark Mothersbaugh says, "Are you married? Imagine you had four wives and you worked together. It's tricky being in a band."

Gerald Casale added, "You've got a body of work informed by a whole manifesto and philosophy. Do you let go and move on to the next thing? You want change, otherwise you're stale, but you don't want to be contrived."

However, it does sound like Casale is going to miss being on the road with the band. “I’m in denial,” he says. “Because I love performing and I’ll hate to see it go. It was part of Devo’s DNA. But we did as well as we could, for as long as we could.”

Even though they'll be off the road, Devo fans still have some things to look forward to. A new box set of rarities is coming in September, and a documentary, directed by Chris Smith, is in the works.

Devo's Celebrating 50 Years of De-evolution tour kicks off November 3 in Paso Robles, California, wrapping November 18 in Huntington Beach, California. So far there's no word on whether any other U.S. dates will be added to the trek. A complete list of Devo dates can be found at clubdevo.com.

