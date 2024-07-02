Devon Allman announces new solo album, 'Miami Moon'

Devon Allman is back with new music.

The musician, son of Gregg Allman and member of the Allman Betts Band, will release the new album Miami Moon on Aug. 16. The record will be Devon's first solo album since 2016's Ride or Die.

The album was recorded at Criteria Studios in Miami, Florida, where the Allman Brothers Band's Eat a Peach and Eric Clapton's Layla were recorded, with Devon noting the history of the studio "made for a very special setting for us all to work in."

“We kept it fun and we kept it funky ... we ordered Cuban food, watched the NBA and jammed in a circle for days,” he adds. “In a world where you can make records in the basement or your bedroom, I’m so grateful to have done this record in a classic manner.”

Devon is set to give fans a preview of the record with the release of the first single, “White Horse,” which will be released Thursday.

Miami Moon is available for preorder now.

In the meantime, Devon has dates throughout July with both the Devon Allman Project and the Allman Betts Band. A complete list of dates can be found at devonallmanproject.com.

