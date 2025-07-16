Directors of 'Billy Joel: And So It Goes' give update on singer, talk new documentary

The directors of Billy Joel: And So It Goes recently opened up about the making of the new HBO documentary and provided an update on the legendary singer's health.

Joel, who has been diagnosed with normal pressure hydrocephalus, a brain disorder that affects his vision, hearing and balance, is currently undergoing physical therapy to regain his health and return to performing.

"He's doing physical therapy, he's healing, he's working on getting better," said Susan Lacy, one of the doc's two directors, during an interview with Good Morning America that aired on Wednesday.

This update follows the cancellation of several of Joel's shows due to his diagnosis, leaving fans concerned about his health and future performances.

The documentary offers a rare and intimate look into Joel’s life, exploring both the highs and lows of his personal and professional journey.

From childhood struggles to the iconic songs that have defined his career, the film delves deep into not only Joel's musical genius but also the challenges he faced behind the scenes.

Billy Joel: And So It Goes is not only a celebration of his music but also a reflection on his tumultuous childhood, including the absence of his father and the joy he found in music, despite early challenges.

"His mother knew that Billy had a gift, and she made sure he had those piano lessons," Jessica Levin, the documentary's other co-director, told GMA.

Levin also reflected on the personal approach she and Lacy took to tell Joel's story.

"Billy trusted two women to tell his story and we're quite proud of that," she said. "And I think we were able to really reveal a side of him that another set of filmmakers may or may not have been able to."

Billy Joel: And So It Goes will premiere in two parts on HBO on July 18 and July 25.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.