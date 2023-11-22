Dirty Honey joined by The Black Crowes' Chris Robinson for AC/DC cover at LA show

The Black Crowes' Chris Robinson made a surprise appearance during Dirty Honey's concert in Los Angeles on Monday, November 20.

The "She Talks to Angels" singer joined the "When I'm Gone" rockers for a collaborative rendition of the AC/DC song "Rock 'n' Roll Damnation."

Dirty Honey previously opened for The Black Crowes on their 2021 reunion tour. In introducing Robinson to the stage at the LA show, Dirty Honey frontman Marc LaBelle told the crowd, "He's been teaching me since before he knew me."

Dirty Honey is currently on tour in support of their new album, Can't Find the Brakes, which includes the single "Won't Take Me Alive."

